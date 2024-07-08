Toledo City Paper’s Single in the Glass City Competition

Contestants, judges and spectators gathered at Bar145 on June 7 to see who would be crowned most eligible bachelor and bachelorette. Emceed by Chrys Peterson and Michael Seay, Single in the Glass City featured six women and seven men competing for their respective titles through a series of games, challenges and Q&As.

Ultimately, Mara Dionyssiou and Ricky May were victorious, and the evening was filled with laughs and the Toledo community supporting their friends.



Photos by Christine Senack.