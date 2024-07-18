The Cigar Affair Introduces Dennis Hopson’s Party Bus to Toledo

The Cigar Affair in Maumee has entered a new partnership with the Ohio State University basketball legend Dennis Hopson to bring new entertainment and event experiences to the Toledo area.

Hopson’s journey in Basketball took him from Bowser High School all the way to Ohio State where he now holds the all-time men’s scoring title. Hopson is now the head coach at Lourdes University. The Cigar Affair, on the Corner of Conant and Dudley since 1996, has been one of Toledo’s iconic places to find the best cigars, humidors, pipes and accessories along with providing a unique place to hang out.

The Hopson’s Havana and Rye Mobile Cigar Lounge launched Saturday, July 13 with a special event hosted in Uptown Maumee. The Havana and Rye Mobile Cigar Lounge is the first vehicle of its kind in the Toledo Community. The bus features a capacity up to 22 people and can be hired for any group trips or events within the region. The bus allows cigar fans to be chauffeured around town while smoking and enjoying some of their favorite cigars provided. The Cigar Affair is also offering bookings for cigar rolling sessions in partnership with Darrin Hildebrand of Great Lakes Cigars located in Norwalk, Ohio.

The Cigar Affair is now excepting bookings for both the Havana and Rye Mobile Cigar Lounge and cigar rolling events.

For more information you can contact the Cigar Affair at 419-891-0109 or visit the website at thecigaraffair.com to check out more details.