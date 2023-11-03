Take TARTA To The Polls With Fare-Free Rides On Election Day

The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) wants to make sure everyone’s voice is heard on election day by giving customers a free ride to their polling place.

TARTA, TARPS paratransit services and TARTA Flex services will be free all day on Tuesday, Nov. 7, as part of the Voter Ready With TARTA campaign.

At tarta.com/voteready, customers will find resources to help them locate their polling place and find which route can get them there.

“We don’t want transportation or finances to be a barrier for anyone who wishes to exercise their right to vote,” Rick Bailey, TARTA’s Chief Customer Experience & Mobility Officer, said. “It’s so important for us to take an active role in bettering the day-to-day lives of the people who depend on us every day, and that certainly includes being able to vote on the issues that impact their lives.

“Fare-free rides on election day are a simple step that we can take to make sure that as many people as possible have their voice heard. We’re proud to be a part of this community, and thrilled to have the opportunity to make it easier for that community to vote.”

TARTA can also get early voters where they’re going for regular fare. Routes 3, 19 and 52 reach the early vote center at Lucas County’s Shared Services building (3737 W Sylvania Avenue). Early voting for this election in Lucas County runs through Sunday, November 5.

TARTA customers can find which bus can get them to their polling place at tarta.com/routes to find out how to reach the polls. Riders with specialized mobility needs are encouraged to call TARPS at 419-382-9901.