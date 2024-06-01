Summer Scavenger Hunt 2024

Clue #1
I may look like a fin, but I am no shark. When you need help with roofing, you seek out my arc.
Clue #2
I hip and I hop, but since I have stopped. I sit where you get your food to-go; don’t let this answer drive you loco.
Clue #3
In the heart of Glass City, come eat lunch and spend your day. I live out in nature, and I’m built for you to play.
Clue #4
We’re frozen in time, with a love for the game. You’d recognize our faces, but might not know our name.
Clue #5
I’ve stood the test of time, and my walls showcase my history. Seek out these plentiful designs where you borrow romance and mystery.