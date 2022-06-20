Stroll the Street returns to Rossford this summer

If you’re looking for something to do the day before humpday, Rossford has you covered. The city’s popular Stroll the Street events have been moved to Tuesdays for the 2022 season.

The weekly event featuring vendors, food trucks, live entertainment and more will be held weekly from 4:30-7:30pm every Tuesday. The festivities will be held around Ford Memorial Park and along Dixie Highway, allowing visitors to, well, “stroll” along toward downtown Rossford.

Maybe you’d like to cruise a little bit instead of strolling. Rossford has you covered there, too, as a Cruise-In Car Show will be held each week in the parking lot of the Fifth Third Bank location at 440 Dixie Hwy. Attendees can park their classic cars in the parking lot after 5 pm when the bank closes, as long as the ATM lane and driveways are left open for customers. No registration for cruisers are required.

Each week will see live musical acts perform at Ford Memorial Park, located at 146 Dixie Hwy. The festivities were kicked off with a performance by Randy Krajewski’s Polish Band on May 31. Future dates will see shows by bands such as The Cheeks, Grape Smugglers, The Amelia Airharts, EZ Pickenz Band, The Dave Carpenter Trio and more.

Stroll the Street will be held every Tuesday through August 30. For the latest information, visit strollthestreet.com.