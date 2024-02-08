SeaGate Food Bank Holding a Darwin Day

SeaGate Food Bank is partnering with the Secular Humanists of Western Lake Erie to hold a Darwin Day at the food bank at 526 High St. The event is on Feb. 12 and starts at 6 pm and ends at 8 pm.

The event is held to celebrate the birth of Charles Darwin by volunteering at the SeaGate Food Bank and attendees do not need to be a member of the Secular Humanists of Western Lake Erie to participate. The attendees are also recommended to wear masks, with disposable ones being provided at the event.

The Secular Humanists of Western Lake Erie hope to have at minimum 10 people to commit to coming to this event.

The Secular Humanist of Western Lake Erie is an organization that wants to create a more humane society through ethics based in human and natural values of reason without any supernatural views on reality.

The SeaGate Food Bank is an independent food bank that provides food to over 400 programs and food pantries. SeaGate provides their food free of charge and only has 12 full time employees but hundreds of volunteers.

SeaGate Food Bank holds both food and fund-raisers to help provide for the programs that they support. The food bank provides food for thousands of seniors’ and veterans’ families as well as individual families that apply using The Emergency Food Assistance Program.

If there is a concern on whether you will be able to enter the building and/or reach the event you are encouraged to contact 567-215-2694 to ask about potential problems and solutions. For more information go to https://humanistswle.org/event/darwin-day-volunteering-at-the-seagate-food-bank.