Scooters, Golf Carts Make Downtown Transportation Accessible

From the docks to downtown, transportation in Toledo is becoming more accessible. Enhancing the health of Toledo through ecological and social changes includes the way people get around.

However, traditional rideshare services such as Uber and Lyft can quickly become expensive and often are not an option for those on a tight budget.

Luckily, there are non-traditional forms of transportation that can help you easily maneuver through downtown.

In 2021, following the replacement of ToleGo bikes, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced that the city was partnering with VEO, a company that offers alternative options such as electric scooters and pedal bikes.

Large cities are quickly adopting these methods and are becoming more affordable and sustainable modes of transportation for residents and visitors.

VEO Chief Executive Officer Candice Xie said that the partnership between Toledo and VEO would, “provide options that fill the gap between mass transit, vehicle ownership, and walking.”

The introduction of the VEO system would also include the city welcoming 100 seated scooters, 300 standing scooters and 100 pedal bikes. The pedal bikes and scooters can be rented at various locations around Toledo.

Riders can access the VEO pedal bikes and scooters using the VEO app. After scanning a QR code, riders can access and unlock the vehicle. The cost to unlock is $1 for the pedal bikes, and the scooters are 35 cents per minute.

VEO also offers the ‘VEO Access Plan’ which allows those who qualify for Toledo Local, Ohio State, Food Assistance, or Medicaid to access VEO vehicles for a discounted rate.

Additionally, you can use the T-Town Caddy which is a golf-cart taxi service that transports across Toledo uptown, downtown, the Old West End and the Docks. There are also T-Town Caddy approved routes extending from Sylvania Ave. to Alexis Rd., west from Byrne Rd. to Reynolds Rd. and south from Glendale Ave. to Heatherdowns Blvd.

For more information, visit https://toledo.oh.gov/news/2021/08/10/bike-share-and-scooter-share-announcement.