Race for Cure Celebrating 30 Years in Downtown Toledo

The 30th annual Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio Race for the Cure will celebrate its anniversary milestone with its first ever Saturday race on Sept. 23.

The events will begin at 8:30 am Saturday morning with a Survivor Program inside Hensville, with a Survivor Parade following.

The opening ceremony will start at 9 am and be broadcasted live on WTOL, with the race kickoff following at 9:30 am.

The race will feature a 3.1-mile course through downtown Toledo, as well as a 1-mile Family Fun Walk route. Strollers and leashed dogs are welcome at the race.

There will also be a VIP area sponsored by Hylant for the top fundraising individuals and teams.

You can register for the event online as an individual or as a team. Registration for the event costs $45 and you can register for the race until the day of.

Registered participants will receive a free event t-shirt in the mail.

If you are unable to make it to the in-person race, Susan G. Komen invites you to race from wherever you are, whether you take a stroll around your neighborhood or walk on a treadmill.

The Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio Race for the Cure has taken place in Toledo for 30 years.

“That’s 30 years of raising awareness and money to fight breast cancer right here in our community,” Honorary Race Chair Chrys Peterson said in her promotional video for the event.

The Susan G. Komen non-profit organization is committed to fighting for the cure for breast cancer.

Fundraising and donating to the race helps them achieve their four core values which work toward ending breast cancer, funding research, creating access to care, supporting the community and action through advocating for government funding and research.

The 2023 Komen Northwest Ohio Race of the Cure has a goal of $147,500 to raise this year.

If you are interested in joining the race or donating to the cause, please visit https://secure.info-komen.org/site/TR/RacefortheCure/RaceforTheCure?pg=entry&fr_id=9852.