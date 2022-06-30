Party in the Parking Lot returns to Toledo Club

Party in the Parking Lot 2022, in the parking lot of the Toledo Club, 235 14th Street, between Madison and Jefferson downtown, takes place on Friday, July 22, in a bigger and better than ever format.

Live music is provided by returning headline band “Rumours,” the Fleetwood Mac tribute band, and on the more intimate inside stage, “Hear Now,” led by Toledo Club member Paul Jacoby. Kicking off and warming up the outside stage will be the soothing sounds of “Chloe and the Steel Strings”, a great local band which just cut a first album. Also inside in the Red Room, Toledo Club favorites “Chris Brown and Candice Coleman.” (They played at PPL previously and were a huge hit!)

Food is available from some of Toledo’s favorite food trucks, Fat Boyz burgers, Antojito’s Laredos tacos, and We Be Ribs BBQ. There will be something for everybody with the variety of offerings.

And don’t forget the best beverage service in town, served up by the word class Toledo Club staff.

The VIP tent is back as well, with special treatment and top tier service for sponsors, at every level. This year’s charity beneficiary is Nature’s Nursery, a local 501(C)(3) dedicated to Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation Education.

Individual tickets will also be available for $15, in advance. Contact tom@toledocpas.com for more information or to purchase tickets.