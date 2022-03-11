Partners in Education event celebrates pie and PIE

Area non-profit Partners in Education is often referred to as PIE, and they’re celebrating their cause and the dessert that shares their acronym with the For the Love of PIE event held on March 18.

Hosted by Handmade Toledo, the event will invite attendees to learn more about the programs that PIE offers while taste-testing a variety of actual pies, donated by area culinary programs and bakers. Voting for the best pies in a variety of categories will take place, with additional pies and gift cards also available to be raffled off.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Partners in Education, raising funds for the group’s educational programming. PIE develops programs for area schools from K-12, “promoting student success through community involvement with support for at-risk youth being a priority.”

The event will also give attendees an opportunity to meet the new Executive Director of PIE, Brooke Schlageter. A veteran educator with 15 years experience, Schlageter took over the position in January.

Tickets for the event cost $35 and are available on Eventbrite or at the door. For more information, visit Partners in Education’s Facebook page or website.