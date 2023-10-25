Nuestra Gente Receives Proclamation for Hispanic Heritage Month

* En español abajo ingles *

In a significant milestone, Nuestra Gente Community Projects, Inc., a dedicated organization serving the local Hispanic community, has received a well-deserved Proclamation from the Lucas County Commissioners’ office.

This Proclamation represents a historic moment as, for the first time ever, Lucas County Commissioners Pete Gerken, Lisa Sobecki and Tina Wozniak have approved a special recognition to honor Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrated from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

Nuestra Gente Community Projects, Inc. has been at the forefront of empowering and supporting the Hispanic community in Lucas County, providing invaluable services, resources advocating for the welfare of its members. This recognition underscores the essential role that Nuestra Gente plays in fostering a sense of belonging, cultural enrichment and social well-being among the Hispanic population in the area.

Nuestra Gente offers assistance in areas such as immigration, healthcare access, language services and educational resources, making it a lifeline for many residents. With a mission deeply rooted in community well-being, Nuestra Gente continues to play a vital role in fostering unity, celebrating Hispanic culture ensuring that every individual receives the support they need to thrive.

The Proclamation from Lucas County Commissioners serves as a testament to the vibrant and diverse Hispanic culture, heritage contributions within the county. It highlights the significance of acknowledging the rich tapestry of traditions and achievements of the Hispanic community, as well as the importance of fostering inclusivity and understanding among all residents.

The Proclamation stands as a symbol of collaboration, respect and appreciation paving the way for a brighter and more inclusive future for Lucas County. It is a call to embrace diversity, celebrate heritage work together to build a more interconnected and harmonious community for all.

For more information, visit nuestragentecommunityprojects.org.

_________

En un hito importante, Nuestra Gente Community Projects, Inc., una organización dedicada a servir a la comunidad hispana local, recibió una bien merecida Proclamación de la oficina de los Comisionados del Condado de Lucas.

Esta Proclamación representa un momento histórico ya que, por primera vez, los Comisionados del Condado de Lucas, Pete Gerken, Lisa Sobecki y Tina Wozniak, aprobaron un reconocimiento especial para honrar el Mes de la Herencia Hispana, que se celebra del 15 de septiembre al 15 de octubre.

Nuestra Gente Community Projects, Inc. ha estado a la vanguardia en empoderar y apoyar a la comunidad hispana en el condado de Lucas, brindando servicios y recursos invaluables que abogan por el bienestar de sus miembros. Este reconocimiento subraya el papel esencial que juega Nuestra Gente en el fomento del sentido de pertenencia, el enriquecimiento cultural y el bienestar social entre la población hispana de la zona.

Nuestra Gente ofrece asistencia en áreas como inmigración, acceso a atención médica, servicios lingüísticos y recursos educativos, lo que la convierte en un salvavidas para muchos residentes. Con una misión profundamente arraigada en el bienestar de la comunidad, Nuestra Gente continúa desempeñando un papel vital en el fomento de la unidad, celebrando la cultura hispana y garantizando que cada individuo reciba el apoyo que necesita para prosperar.

La Proclamación de los Comisionados del Condado de Lucas sirve como testimonio de la vibrante y diversa cultura hispana y las contribuciones patrimoniales dentro del condado. Destaca la importancia de reconocer el rico tapiz de tradiciones y logros de la comunidad hispana, así como la importancia de fomentar la inclusión y el entendimiento entre todos los residentes.

La Proclamación es un símbolo de colaboración, respeto y aprecio que allana el camino para un futuro más brillante e inclusivo para el condado de Lucas. Es un llamado a abrazar la diversidad, celebrar el patrimonio y trabajar juntos para construir una comunidad más interconectada y armoniosa para todos.

Para obtener más información, visite nuestragentecommunityprojects.org.