New Year’s Eve Roundup 2023

SATURDAY, Dec. 30

New Year’s Eve Eve Party

Join Benfield Wines for some great music, munchies and a ball drop at the crack of 9pm to celebrate the new year! 6-9pm. Benfield Wines, 102 N. Main St., Swanton. benfieldwines.com

SUNDAY, Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve! The Elf Who Knew Too Much

Get Away With Murder, Inc. presents an audience participation whodunit. There’s turmoil at the North Pole. Enjoy the live performance with a complete package of a 3-course dinner, soft drinks, gratuity & tax included. Cash Bar is available. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $60-$65. 6:30-9:30pm. The Spaghetti Warehouse, 42 S. Superior St.

Boogie Matrix Mechanism NYE Bash

Prime Nightlife hosts a party with Toledo’s Original Hippie Hop Jam Rock band Boogie Matrix Mechanism with special guests Funk Factory. Electrifying vibes, and incredible performances. $25. 8pm. Prime Nightlife, 3922 Secor Rd. primetoledo.com

Toledo’s Biggest New Years Bash

Don’t miss Toledo’s largest and most exclusive New Year’s Eve party. Ages 21 and up only. The party promises a red carpet photo opportunity entrance, champagne reception, nibbles, DJs, entertainers and so much more. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $100-$150. City View Event Center, 26 Main St.

New Years Eve with the Skittle Bots

The tradition continues! Go out with the old and bring in the new by throwing it back to the 90s! 9pm-12:30am. Hollywood Casino, 777 Hollywood Blvd. hollywoodcasinotoledo.com