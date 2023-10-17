New Works Writers Series brings African American drama to Maumee this October

New Works Writers Series, Northwest Ohio’s oldest independently operating African American theatre organization, is premiering the stage play, Hospice by Pearl Cleage to Maumee Indoor Theatre, on Oct. 30-31.

The performance, directed by Richard Brown III will also kick off the theatre organizations’ productions for the season, which will continue through June 2024. Dr. Imelda Hunt, founder and director of New Works Writers series said they chose it because it was relevant to current events.

“Hospice is a powerful story with themes that still resonate,” Hunt said.

Written by Pearl Cleage, the play tells the story of an estranged mother-daughter relationship. The mother has terminal cancer, the daughter preparing to have her first child. The two are living under one-roof for the first time in 20 years, trying to find a connection with the time they have left together.

“Hospice is less about dying and more about longing for peace,” Kelundra Smith, writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, said.

This production will also be their first performance at Maumee Indoor Theatre.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to expand our audience and, at the same time, give our loyal supporters a different backdrop where they can experience New Works shows,” Hunt said.

The theatre organization will have several other productions at Maumee Indoor Theatre including an adaption of author Zora Neale Hurston’s The Gilded-Six Bits and an after-school theatrical workshop for youth.

“We welcome New Works Writers Series to the Maumee Indoor family,” Sara Eiden, Maumee Indoor Theatre’s supervisor of operations, said. “We’re looking forward to showcasing these talented actors and actresses.”

New Works Writers Series is an 501(c)(3) organization, founded by Imelda Hunt in 1989 to provide, preserve and celebrate new and existing art relevant to African American artists in the Northwest Ohio area.

For more information about other performances and events at Maumee Indoor Theatre, visit https://www.maumeeindoor.com/public-events-calendar.