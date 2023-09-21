National Drive Electric Event Electrifies Oregon

Electric vehicle enthusiasts and curious consumers alike are revving up for the highly anticipated National Drive Electric Event in Oregon, Ohio. Hosted by Electric Auto Association of Northwest Ohio, this event promises to showcase the future of transportation while promoting sustainability and eco-conscious living.

Taking place on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 11 am to 3 pm at Person Metro Park, the National Drive Electric Event will be a dynamic gathering of electric vehicle (EV) users and sustainability advocates.

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to test drive a wide range of electric vehicles, from sleek electric cars to rugged electric SUVs. This event aims to educate the public about the numerous benefits of EVs, including reduced greenhouse gas emissions, lower operating costs and enhanced driving experiences.

Participants can get behind the wheel of various electric vehicles, experiencing the smooth, quiet and emission-free driving that EVs offer. Owners experts will host workshops on topics such as EV charging infrastructure, tax incentives and the environmental impact of electric transportation. The event will offer fun activities for all ages, including food vendors, live music and electric vehicle-themed games.

Electric Auto Association of Northwest Ohio is proud to partner with local businesses, government agencies and environmental organizations to make this event possible. As EV adoption continues to rise nationwide, the National Electric Ride and Drive Event serves as an important platform to inform and inspire individuals to make the switch to electric transportation.

Admission to the event is free and all members of the public are encouraged to attend. Whether you’re a seasoned EV driver or simply curious about the future of transportation, this event promises something for everyone.

For more information about the National Electric Ride and Drive Event in Oregon, Ohio, please visit https://driveelectricweek.org/index or contact Michael Hall at 419-466-5047 or eaaofnwo@yahoo.com.