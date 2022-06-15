Mini-golf event downtown raises funds for Epilepsy Center

If you feel like golfing a bit this weekend, make plans to stop by downtown. No, it won’t be a complete game, but it’s Practically Golf!

The Epilepsy Center of Northwest Ohio will hold its Practically Golf fundraiser this weekend in downtown Toledo at 601 Monroe St., near The Blarney. The event will see miniature golf holes set up in the street, with both a full tournament being held on Friday, June 17 and open play for any interested golfers on Friday and Saturday.

The event serves as the only fundraiser the Epilepsy Center does all year to support its schedule of events. Playing a round will aid in funding programs like Purple Day, Family Camp, the Center’s prescription assistance program and more.

While the modern game of golf originated in Scotland in the 15th century, mini-golf’s history is (fittingly) much shorter, with the first courses made of artificial turf being developed in the early 20th century. There are roughly 5,000 miniature golf courses in the United States— with one more taking temporary residence on Monroe St this weekend.

Practically Golf will take place from Thursday, June 16 until Saturday, June 18. Open play will be held from 5-9pm on Thursday, 5-11pm on Friday and noon-11pm on Saturday. In addition, the course will be open for sponsors of the event beginning at 1pm on Thursday, and the Practically Golf Tournament will be held from 1-4pm on Friday.

Open play: $10 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under. For more information, visit epilepsycenter.org