March Calendar 2024

FRIDAY, Mar. 1

[networking]

First Friday hosted by James Mann – Meet professionals and exchange ideas in a vibrant setting. Tickets on Eventbrite. $25-$30. 8pm. TolHouse, 1447 N. Summit St.

[visual arts, markets & shopping]

Red Bird First Friday – Celebrate women in downtown Sylvania at this monthly event. 5pm-8pm. Downtown Sylvania, Main St., Sylvania. redbirdsylvania.org

SATURDAY, Mar. 2

[home & garden]

Orchid Show Plant Sale – Purchase orchids of your very own at the Orchid Show Plant Sale. The sale is included with general zoo admission (free for members). 10am-2pm. The Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way. toledozoo.org

[galas]

An Evening with Paul Shaffer: Heart to Heart Gala – The annual fundraising concert features Paul Shahaffer and Motown legend Thelma Houston. Deadline for ticket purchases is Friday, March 1, 2024, at 4pm. $40-$100. 8pm. The Valentine Theatre, 410 N. Superior St. valentinetheatre.com

SUNDAY, Mar. 3

[bridal, craft beer]

Thrift & Sip Bridal Edition – Giving new meaning to ‘Something Borrowed!’ This special edition of Thrift & Sip event is hosted exclusively for brides, both former and future. The perfect opportunity to buy, sell, and trade wedding dresses and accessories & decor. 10am-3pm. Maumee Bay Brewing Co., 27 Broadway St. mbaybrew.com

[live music]

17th Annual Acoustics for Autism

The annual live music fundraiser will be held in various locations throughout Uptown Maumee. Noon-2am. Uptown Maumee, Conant St., Maumee. acousticsforautism.com

TUESDAY, Mar. 5

[book clubs, drinks]

Wine & Words | Beer & Books – A book club where you meet the author and enjoy an adult beverage with them. Author Anastasia Ryan will be discussing Not Bad For a Girl. 6:30pm. Six Fifths Distilling, 120 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg. gatheringvolumes.com

[home & garden]

Spring Cleaning for the Body & Mind – Learn about the science and tradition surrounding herbal detoxification, as well as recipes and practices that we can put into action. $24. 6pm-7:30pm. 577 Foundation, 577 E. Front St., Perrysburg. 577foundation.org

THURSDAY, Mar. 7

[talks & lectures]

First Thursday: Michael Szuberla – Ten Transformative Ideas for a Resilient 21st Century Toledo – The First Thursday Series is an interfaith coalition of local peace and justice advocates. Michael Szuberla (PhD. ABD, M.S., B.A.) spent over fifteen years organizing and promoting urban agriculture in Toledo, Ohio. $15 (cash or check at the door) includes a light lunch & presentation. Bring your own lunch, admission is $5. Noon. Monroe Street United Methodist Church, 3613 Monroe St. @Firstthursdaytoledo

[theater, comedy]

The Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue – Miami’s sassiest seniors have returned for one more hurrah. $39-$64. 6:30pm. Stranahan Theater, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd. stranahantheater.com

FRIDAY, Mar. 8

[musical, performing arts]

Broadway In Love – Join Libby Servais (Glinda from Broadway’s Wicked and Maumee High School alum) and her husband Stephan Stubbins (from Broadway’s Mary Poppins) for an evening of Broadway’s most beloved songs. $15-$45. 7pm. Maumee Indoor Theater, 601 Conant St., Maumee. maumeeindoor.com

SATURDAY, Mar. 9

[handicraft markets]

Spring Festival of Crafts – The Toledo Craftsman’s Guild’s annual Spring Festival of Crafts is a juried handicraft market. This year they will also collect food and household items to benefit the Toledo Seagate Food Bank. 9am-4pm. Also on Sunday, Mar. 10 from 11am-4pm. Premier Banquet Hall, 4480 Heatherdowns Blvd. toledocraftsmansguild.org

[women, health & wellness]

3rd Annual Wonder Woman Wellness Conference – You will gain the knowledge, skills and motivation you need to embrace a healthier, more balanced lifestyle at this conference. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $10-$30. 10am-2pm. The Opportunity Center at ALCC, 120 Eastchester St., Monroe, MI

[St. Patrick’s Day]

Toledo Irish American Club St. Patrick’s Shenanigans Event – St. Patrick’s Shenanigans and Kilt Contest is once again being held by the Toledo Irish American Club. Tickets on Eventbrite. $15-$20. 4-10pm. St. Clement Hall, 2990 Tremainsville Rd.

[film]

Apollo 11 – Experience the exhilarating moments as Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins took their historic trip to the moon. Before the movie begins, take part in a special solar eclipse presentation. $5. 7pm. Imagination Station, 1 Discovery Way. imaginationstationtoledo.org

SUNDAY, Mar. 10

[psychic arts]

Janet Amid’s Celebrate the Senses Psychic/Healing Event – Visit numerous specialty vendors, astrologers, psychics, mediums, tarot, clairaudients, clairvoyants and more. 8:30am. The Pinnacle, 1772 Indian Wood Circle, Maumee. @celebratethesenses

[concerts, orchestra]

“Spanish Tapas” A Free Community Concert – The Sylvania Community Orchestra is honored to feature violin soloist, Alan Penamon and special guests, Ballet Theatre of Toledo, in this celebration of Spanish-inspired music. 4pm. Lourdes University, Franciscan Center, 6832 Convent Blvd., Sylvania. Sylvaniaarts.org. Free

TUESDAY, Mar. 12

[environmental issues, talks & lectures]

SAVE Lecture: Growing Community Through Gardening – Teaching at Garden for the Environment: Growing Community Through Gardening at San Francisco’s Teaching Garden. In person or Zoom. 7:30-9pm. Lourdes University, Franciscan Center, 6832 Convent Blvd., Sylvania. lourdes.edu, sciencealliancesave.org

THURSDAY, Mar. 14

[fundraisers, craft beer]

Pies & Pints – Celebrate “pi” day and help Mobile Meals of Toledo at this fundraiser. $10 gets you a slice of pie (pizza too) and a pint of beer. 4-8pm. Earnest Brew Works South, 4342 S. Detroit Ave. and Earnest Brew Works Westgate, 3134 W. Central Ave. mobilemeals.org

[astronomy]

Who Turned Out the Lights?! Solar Eclipse Education with Saturn V Education – With the help of Saturn V Education, gain an understanding of the Earth, moon and sun, and how to safely participate in the April 8th Solar Eclipse. 4-5pm. Sylvania Branch Library, 6749 Monroe St., Sylvania. toledolibrary.org

FRIDAY, Mar. 15

[bars, St. Patrick’s Day]

Toledo Luck Of The Irish St Patrick’s Day Weekend Bar Crawl – Enjoy a St. Patrick’s Day-themed bar crawl through the heart of the city. $14.99. 5-11pm. Various locations in downtown Toledo. PubCrawls.com

[running, St. Patrick’s Day]

Shamrockin’ Shuffle

A nighttime glow run, with a post-race party hosted at the Blarney Irish Pub. See price at sign up. 8pm. The Blarney Irish Pub, 601 Monroe St. runsignup.com

SATURDAY, Mar. 16

[hiking]

Wintering the Metroparks: Wintering the Glass City, Bridge to Bridge – Hike through the Glass City and view the best of both downtown Metroparks: Glass City and Middlegrounds. $10-$15. 9am. Glass City Metropark, 1505 Front St. metroparkstoledo.com

[handicraft markets, craft beer]

Crafts & Drafts – Browse local craft vendors while sipping on delicious MBBC craft brews. 10am-3pm. Maumee Bay Brewing Co., 27 Broadway St. mbaybrew.com

[bars, St. Patrick’s Day]

Toledo Shamrock Stroll St Patrick’s Day Weekend Bar Crawl – The Official Shamrock Stroll offers participants the opportunity to bar crawl throughout the city, experiencing the best of what local pubs and bars have to offer. $14.99. 5-11pm. Various locations in downtown Toledo. PubCrawls.com

[concerts, hip hop]

Common + Toledo Symphony Orchestra – Hip hop artist, actor, film producer and poet Common performs with the Toledo Symphony for a one-night-only event. $33-$83. 8pm. Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St. toledoarts.org

SUNDAY, Mar. 17

[bars, St. Patrick’s Day]

Toledo Official St Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl – Join a lively crowd of St. Patrick’s Day crawlers and visit a carefully curated selection of participating bars. $14.99. 1pm. Various locations in downtown Toledo. PubCrawls.com

[concerts, rock]

John Mellencamp – The singer-songwriter will stop in Toledo on his tour promoting his 25th studio album Orpheus Descending. $79.50-$305. 8pm. Stranahan Theater, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd. stranahantheater.com

TUESDAY, Mar. 19

[awards, lunch]

Milestones: A Tribute to Women – Each year, YWCA of Northwest Ohio celebrates high achieving women in the community at this annual luncheon. $100-$1000. 1130am. Glass City Center, 401 Jefferson Ave. ywcanwo.org

THURSDAY, Mar. 21

[astronomy, talks & lectures]

Out of This World Speaker Series – Jim Ottaviani: Solar System Ambassador – Join NASA Ambassador, Jim Ottaviani and composers Jamie Leigh Sampson and Andrew Martin Smith of ADJ•ective New Music for an evening of exoplanet exploration. 530pm. Imagination Station, 1 Discovery Way. imaginationstationtoledo.com

[women, politics & government]

Her Voice, Her Run – At this networking event, individuals interested in running for public office, at any level, can interact with other current women-elected leaders and gain further insight and advice on making a run for office. 5:30-7:30pm. Main Library, 325 N. Michigan St. toledolibrary.org

[home & garden]

Plants & Pints: Build Your Own Terrarium w. The Green Crow – Enjoy a craft cocktail while learning about and building a bio active terrarium inside a vessel to take home. Tickets on Eventbrite. $50. 6pm. Toledo Spirits Co., 1301 N. Summit St.

FRIDAY, Mar. 22

[awards nights]

The 2023 Best of Toledo Awards Party – The annual Best of Toledo Awards Party is back and we’ll be celebrating with a Whimsical Garden Party. Tickets on Eventbrite. 630pm. The Toledo Club, 235 14th St.

SATURDAY, Mar. 23

[tradeshows & expos]

Expo 419: Everything Under the Sun – A diverse selection of vendors and local businesses will be showcased. 11am-5pm. Also on Sunday, Mar. 24, 11am-5pm. Sylvania Tam-O-Shanter, 7060 Sylvania Ave., Sylvania. expo419.com

[literary arts]

BIPOC Book Swap – At the BIPOC Book Swap, expect bookish delights, engaging discussions and the chance to fill your shelves with meaningful reads. All are welcome to attend regardless of background. Registration is requested but not required through signupgenius.com. 1-3pm. BREW Coffee Bar, 1440 Secor Rd.

SUNDAY, Mar. 24

[bridal]

Bridal & Wedding Expo – Visit a large selection of wedding professionals ready to help you find the perfect gown, reception venue, invitations, photographer, music, menu, honeymoon destination and much more. 1:30-5pm. Glass City Center, 401 Jefferson Ave. bridalshowsoh-sg.com

MONDAY, Mar. 25

[home & garden]

Homesteading: Grow a Canning Garden – Students in this class will learn the many aspects of growing a successful canning garden. $35. 6-8pm. The 577 Foundation, 577 E. Front St., Perrysburg. 577foundation.org

TUESDAY, Mar. 26

[concerts, classic rock]

ZZ Top – The blues rock trio, famously known as “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas,” will perform in Toledo. $53.50-$363.50. 7:30pm. Stranahan Theater, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd. stranahantheater.com

FRIDAY, Mar. 29

[baseball]

Toledo Mud Hens Opening Day – A Toledo tradition for more than 20 years, Opening Day is the city’s biggest annual celebration. $22-$50. 4pm. Fifth Third Field, 406 Washington St. milb.com

SATURDAY, Mar. 30

[home & garden]

Toledo Repair Cafe – Bring in your clothing, small appliances, bicycles, jewelry, housewares and toys for repairs free of charge. 10am-2pm. Holland Branch Library, 1032 S. McCord Rd., Holland. toledolibrary.org. Free

[health & wellness]

Herbal Medicine Making – Get hands-on experience making (and taking home) salve, vinegar infusion, as well as valuable information. $65. 2-4pm. The 577 Foundation, 577 E. Front St., Perrysburg. 577foundation.org

[games, wine]

Game Night Hangout – Bring your friends and your favorite games to this monthly meetup. 4-8pm. Golden Hind Wine Bar, 915 N. Summit St. goldenhindwinebar.com