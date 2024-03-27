Lucas County’s Recycling Efforts for Solar Eclipse

With less than two weeks left til the Solar Eclipse, Toledo is gearing up for the once-in-a-lifetime event.

When viewing the eclipse, protective eclipse glasses must be worn. Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful wants to remind its citizens and those visiting Lucas County for the eclipse to recycle their glasses after the event.

The organization will be setting up collection boxes around Lucas County to make recycling the glasses easy.

“As we prepare to witness the total solar eclipse, Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful is thrilled by this partnership, and I want to thank our great partners in this endeavor. I also want to encourage everyone, while enjoying this celestial event, to not forgot about our home here on Earth and how important it is to be environmentally friendly in everything that we do,” Adam Cassi, Executive Director of Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful, said.

After the eclipse, recycled glasses in good condition will be donated to their partners, Astronomers Without Borders, to be used in future eclipses. Volunteers will sort through the glasses at Imagination Station on Earth Day, April 22.

Collection boxes can be found at all the Toledo-Lucas County Libraries and the Imagination Station. Collection boxes will be at the locations from April 8 to April 18.

To request a box for your eclipse watch party, visit the website.