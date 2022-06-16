Juneteenth Commemoration: SaMo presents a weekend of discussion and celebration

As we approach Juneteenth National Independence Day, it’s important to acknowledge the harmful past African Americans have faced in our country. This Sunday is not only a time for reflecting and looking back upon this history of discrimination, but it’s also a time to celebrate.

More than 100 years ago, slaves became emancipated and started a revolution to challenge racism throughout the entire world. The US has declared a holiday known as Freedom Day to observe the continuous efforts of fighting racism. SaMo Entertainment has brought this commemoration to Toledo.

On Friday, June 17 at 7:30 pm, come to the Allure Hookah Lounge on 2903 Dorr Street for “Let’s Talk Black: Hookah and Conversation.” Visitors can participate in a discussion on “current events in black entertainment and media” with a focus on “uplifting the black community.” DJ Porter will provide music for this event hosted by the Shae K and Everything Else podcast. Allure is also offering a $20 hookah special along with their Happy Hour.

On Sunday, June 19 at 5pm, Vibe Lounge on 710 S. Reynolds Road is hosting a Juneteenth Dashiki Day Party. With music by DJ Ohio Watson, an open kitchen, and drink specials, African Americans can dress in a Dashiki, and others are encouraged to come wearing anything pro-black. Pay just $10 for access to all of this plus a vendor fair from 2-6pm in the parking lot of Vibe Lounge featuring a plethora of locally owned businesses.

SaMo Entertainment has celebrated Black Independence Day for the past five years. With the community’s support and engagement, they will be able to continue this tradition for many more years. You can find the Facebook event page for the Juneteenth Dashiki Day at 5th Annual Juneteenth Dashiki Day Party 2022.