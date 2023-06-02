June 2023 Summer Events

FRIDAY, June 2 through Sunday, June 4

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Fun Festival – Live music from Distant Cousinz Friday, the Skittle Bots Saturday, and Barile & May Sunday. Food trucks all weekend, with a Polish wedding dinner served at noon on Sunday. Friday, June 2, 6pm-midnight. Saturday, June 3, noon-midnight. Sunday, June 4, noon-6pm. Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 2255 Sherwood Grove. OLPHFunFest

Old West End Festival – The Golden Jubilee of this annual festival promises all the favorites from the King Wamba Parade, 5k run, market, yard sales and more! Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 4. toledooldwestend.com/festival

FRIDAY, June 2

Summer Kickoff Party at Maumee Bay Brewing Co. – Meet up at Growler Park to kick off summer with cold drinks, food, and a live performance from the Skittle Bots. Kids and pets are welcome. No cover charge. 6-10pm. Maumee Bay Brewing Co., 201 Morris St. mbaybrew.com

SATURDAY, June 3 – SUNDAY, June 4

Maple & Main Art & Music Festival – There will be artist booths lining Sylvania’s Main Street, a musical performance stage on Maplewood, and a children’s artwork area near the Historic Village. All concerts are free. Saturday, June 3, 11am-10pm. Sunday, June 4, 11am-4:30pm. Downtown Sylvania, Main St., Sylvania. sylvaniaarts.org

SATURDAY, June 3

2nd Annual Multicultural Night Market

A farmers market-style showcase of local BIPOC & immigrant-owned small businesses. Free and open to the public. Come shop, eat, and support small businesses! 6-10pm. Toledo Farmers’ Market, 525 Market St.

THURSDAY, June 8 through SATURDAY, June 10

40th Annual Cherry Fest – This beloved festival celebrates everything the Village of Whitehouse offers. There will be cherry pie eating contests, parades, 5k races for kids and adults, and so much more. Thursday, June 8, 6pm. Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10, noon. Whitehouse Park, 6751 Providence St., Whitehouse. awchamber.com

THURSDAY, June 8

Music at the Museum – Bring a lawn chair and enjoy an evening of music and lawn games. Food trucks will be on site. Todd Elson, Chloe & the Steel Strings, and Jeff Stewart will be performing. 6pm. Wood County Museum, 13660 County Home Rd., Bowling Green. woodcountyhistory.org

SATURDAY, June 10

Jazz on the Terrace – A full day of jazz hosted by The Great Lakes Jazz Society. Featuring performances by Signal Quartet, Jerome Clark and Friends, Lori Lefevre, 496 West and Lindsey Webster. $25-$35. Centennial Terrace, 5773 Centennial Rd., Sylvania. greatlakesjazzsociety.org

SATURDAY June 10 and SATURDAY, June 24

Music in the Gardens – Enjoy a peaceful afternoon strolling through the 577 Foundation’s gardens and enjoying live music. The TSA String Quartet will perform on June 10. TSA Glass City Steel will perform June 24. 10am-1pm. The 577 Foundation, 577 East Front St., Perrysburg. 577foundation.org

TUESDAY, June 13

Eats & Beats Food Truck Tuesday – The Anthony Wayne Arts Commission hosts this event featuring food trucks, live music with The Grape Smugglers, a kids art workshop, artisan vendors and nonprofits. 5:30-8pm. Conrad Park, 789 Michigan Ave., Waterville. awaac.org

THURSDAY, June 15

Art Loop: Street Faire

Art Loop Street Faire will be a mix of the usual Art Loop favorites; artist make-and-takes, creative spaces, food trucks, live art, music, and fun! 5-8:30pm. Warehouse District. theartscommission.org

SUNDAY, June 19

Father’s Day Brew & BBQ – Maumee Bay Brewing Co. will man the grill while dads relax with a cold craft beer. $32 adults, $12 kids 12 & under. Noon-6pm. Maumee Bay Brewing Co., 201 Morris St. mbaybrew.com

MONDAY, June 19

4th Annual Toledo’s Juneteenth Celebration – Come out and enjoy live entertainment, food, local vendors, family activities along with culture and heritage in the celebration of Jubilee. Noon-8pm. Walbridge Park, 2761 Broadway St. Free

FRIDAY, June 23

80’s Dance Party at Centennial Terrace – Dress in your best 80’s outfit and ENJOY an evening of dancing to your favorite 80’s hits. $25 advance, $35 at the gate. $5 parking. 8pm. Centennial Terrace, 5773 Centennial Rd., Sylvania. centennialterrace.org

SATURDAY, June 24 and SUNDAY, June 25

Crosby Festival of the Arts – The Crosby Festival of the Arts (CFA) is a highly regarded fine art show which has been held at Toledo Botanical Garden since 1965. Besides beautiful artwork, there will also be live music and great local food and drink. $12 advance, $15 at the gate. Saturday, June 24, 10am-5pm. Sunday, June 25, 10am-4pm. Toledo Botanical Garden, 5403 Elmer Dr. crosbyfest.com

Folk Music Series – Sunny War – The Metroparks kicks off the 2023 Folk Music Series with the punk folk of Sunny War at Glass City Metropark. Metroparks Toledo offers the “Pay What You Want” option for free concerts. New in 2023 for the three Folk Music Series dates they will introduce a “Pay What You Want” option for attendees to go above and beyond to support important Metroparks initiatives. 7:30pm. Glass City Metropark, 1001 Front St. metroparkstoledo.com