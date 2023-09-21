Heart and Soul Halloween Haunt at Hensville: Toledo’s Spooktacular Celebration

Get ready for a spine-tingling, family-friendly Halloween experience like no other, as Heart and Soul Toledo presents the Heart and Soul Halloween Haunt at Hensville.

This thrilling event, set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm at Hensville Park in downtown Toledo, promises a hauntingly good time for visitors of all ages.

Heart and Soul Toledo, a renowned local nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering community spirit and celebrating Toledo’s rich cultural diversity, invites Toledoans and beyond to immerse themselves in the festive spirit of Halloween.

The Heart and Soul Halloween Haunt at Hensville will feature a wealth of exciting activities and attractions. Prepare to be scared as you enter a spine-chilling haunted house, designed to delight and frighten visitors of all ages.

Kids can embark on a candy-collecting adventure, with multiple treat stations scattered throughout Hensville. Enjoy live music, dance performances and other spooky entertainment acts that will keep the whole family entertained. Dress to impress and take part in the costume contest for a chance to win fabulous prizes. Satisfy your Halloween cravings with a variety of delicious food and beverage options available at Hensville.

Heart and Soul Toledo extends its gratitude to the generous sponsors and partners who have made this event possible and they look forward to welcoming visitors to a night of frightful fun and heartwarming community spirit.

Tickets for the Heart and Soul Halloween Haunt at Hensville cost $60 at the door and can be purchased online for $50 at heartandsoultoledo.com and for more questions you can contact Abbey Riley at heartandsoultoledo@gmail.com or 419-764-4387.