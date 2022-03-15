Golf series raises money fore ovarian cancer support

Local golfers planning to hit the links this spring and summer can sign up to participate in a national series, competing against players from across the United States, all while raising money to support women fighting ovarian cancer.

The Ovarian Cancer Connection of Northwest Ohio (OCC) is holding a Fight For Life Golf Series this year, with events being held this spring and summer. Participants can play a round of golf each weekend for six weeks, entering their score into the ChipdIn App. Scores will be tallied on a live leaderboard, so participants can compare their score with friends and competitors around the country.

Participants are welcome to play at their home course or any course around the country, once a week on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Entering a score will enter participants in a drawing for a prize each weekend, regardless of finish on the course.

Players will also earn cumulative ranking points based upon their finishes each week during the series. The top 50 point earners from both the Spring and Summer series will qualify for the ChipdIn National Championship, being held beginning October 14 in Orlando, FL.

The Spring series takes place over six weekends beginning April 1, with the championship being decided the weekend of June 3. The Summer series begins on June 17, with its championship tournament being held the weekend of August 26.

Registering for the event costs participants $150, with $50 of the fee being donated to the Ovarian Cancer Connection, a group which works to support local women with ovarian cancer.

To register to participate or for more information, visit https://chipdin.com/pages/ovarian-cancer-connection.