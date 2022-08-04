Get ready to “Zip the Burg” on August 5

On August 5 at 6:30pm in Perrysburg, the “Zip the Burg 4.3551 Mile Race” will be taking place, sponsored by Mercy Health and Dave’s Running Shop.

Hosting this event is Downtown Perrysburg Inc., a community based non-profit organization that has been hugely invested in the growth and well-being of the Perrysburg community.

The kids’ events include Free Kids Bouncy Houses that will be available from 5-7pm and a Kids Dash that will begin at 6:20pm.

Other events include:

The 4.3551 Mile Run starting at 6:30.

The 1 Mile family Run/ Walk starting at 6:30.

The national Anthem sung by Reese Looser, a community member.

A family friendly Rock and Docks party featuring the Red-Carpet Crashers

Food Trucks: (Off the Rails, Porky’s Sweet and marks Munchies)

Participants of the 1 mile race and 4.3551 mile race will receive a t-shirt. For those 21 and older alcohol will be available at the entrance at the Rock and Docks as well. Children who participate in the Kid’s Dash will receive a finisher ribbon.

Make sure to register soon if interested— in 2021, the Zip Burg was sold out with over 400 runners registered.

Volunteers are needed and are asked to register for this event as well. All volunteers will receive free entrance at the Rock and the Dock Party.

Don’t miss out on this year’s “Zip The Burg” race/walk! Let the races begin!

For more information visit the website at: https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/Perrysburg/ZiptheBurg or contact Brandi Parcell the race director at baker.brandi@gmail.com.

More information can also be found on the DPI social media pages.