Fireworks Roundup: Where and when to see the show in your community

Strike up the Sousa and grab your lawn chairs, it’s almost Independence Day! For millions of Americans, this day means one thing above all, seeing the sky lit up with fireworks in celebration. Where can you go to see them this year? Here’s our ongoing list of area communities and when they’ll be holding their fireworks events!

(If you know of any we’ve missed, email us at mcginnis@adamsstreetpublishing.com.)

OHIO

Bellevue: TBA

Bedford: June 24

Bedford Community’s fireworks will be shot off behind the Bedford Jr High on June 24 at 9:45pm.

Bowling Green: July 3

The BG BOOM Festival and Fireworks will take place July 3. The festival will take place at the fairgrounds from 4pm-9pm with inflatables and festival games, fireworks will follow.

Bryan: June 25

Bryan’s ‘Day in the Park’ celebration and fireworks will take place June 25 from 11am-10pm at the Bryan Recreation Park. The event will include rides, food, games, music, and more!

Clyde: July 3

Join the community of Clyde for fireworks July 3 from 9:45-10:15pm. More details to come…

Defiance: July 1

Celebrate Independence Day where the Maumee River and Auglaize River combine, fireworks begin at dusk.

Delta: TBA

Findlay: July 3

Findlay and Hancock County’s annual 4 of July firework celebration with take place July 3 at 10pm (rain date is July 5). Celebration activities will begin at 4pm in the Hancock County Fairgrounds.

Fostoria: No display this year

Fremont: July 2

The fireworks are returning to downtown Fremont. Enjoy Fremont’s 4th of July firework show July 2 at 10pm.

Holgate: June 25

Lakeside: July 4

July 4 from 9:45-10:30pm checkout Lakeside’s firework display. Located at Waterfront, Lakeside Dock – that’s right on the water, the fireworks will be launched from a barge!

Maumee/Perrysburg: July 3

The City of Perrysburg and the City of Maumee will host the joint firework celebration on July 3 (rain date is July 4) at dusk. Fort Meigs Historic Site will be hosting visitors, and food trucks will be located on site!

Napoleon: July

Norwalk: July 4

Oak Harbor: July 3

On July 3 along the river in Downtown Oak Harbor celebrate with festivities beginning at 5pm and ending with fireworks lighting up the sky.

Oregon: TBA

Port Clinton: July 4

The Port Clinton Area fireworks will end July 4th‘s day long celebration. The fireworks will take place at 10pm at the Waterworks Park/City Beach.

Put-in-Bay: July 4

Enjoy the Put-in-Bay fireworks on the 4th of July that reflect over the bay at dusk.

Shoreland: TBA

Springfield: July 2

Swanton: July 2

Sylvania: July 3

Sylvania’s “Star Spangled Celebration” will take place on July 3. The fireworks will begin around dusk and can be viewed from many areas around Centennial Terrace.

Tiffin: July 4

This year is Tiffin’s Bicentennial 4th of July Celebration, happening on the 4th of July starting at noon.

Toledo: July 2

Toledo’s annual fireworks will take place on July 2 at 10pm. You can watch the show from Downtown Toledo, International Park, and Promenade Park.

Upper Sandusky: July 1

Fireworks are scheduled for July 1 (rain date of July 2). The fireworks will go off by the Upper Sandusky High School around dusk, so make sure to get a good spot!

Waterville: June 25

The “Fireworks Show at Dusk” put on by the City of Waterville will be held on June 25.

Wauseon: July 1

Wauseon’s firework celebration is scheduled for July 1 at 10pm. Located at Biddle Park, food trucks will be there at 5pm to start the celebration!

Whitehouse: July 1

Woodville: July 2

MICHIGAN

Luna Pier: July 2

Check out Luna Pier’s beachside while you sit down to enjoy a spectacular firework display on July 2 at dusk. The fireworks will be preceded by the annual garage sales all over the city and live music at Memorial Park!

Manitou/Devils & Round Lake: TBA

Monroe: TBA