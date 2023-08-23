Embrace the Great Outdoors in Toledo With Water-Related Fun

J&M Cruise Lines: J&M Cruise Lines offers water lovers two boat options for fun on the Maumee River this season. The Sandpiper: The 100-passenger cruise vessel located on the Maumee River offers a variety of cruises throughout the season. Both public and private cruises are available and all events are BYOB. Public cruises include: Musical Dinner Cruise, Discover the River, Friday Night Family Cruise, 4th of July Fireworks Cruise, Cigar Cruise Decade Night, Trivia Night, Halloween Boo Cruise and more. Glass City Pearl: This 125-passenger vessel includes public cruises like: fishing trips, a Put-In-Bay Cruise, a Mother’s Day Cruise, Lighthouse Cruise and more. Visit jmcruiselines.com for more details including booking information and event schedule.

Middlegrounds: This 28-acre Metropark located in downtown Toledo includes a half-mile of river frontage and a 1.5 mile walk/bike path and allows for views of the Maumee River and includes a kayak cover and access to the river for boaters. This is a reclaimed riverfront property, meaning 8,000 tons of debris was removed from this land to transform it into the park it is today. Dog owners can enjoy the off-leash fenced areas for small and large dogs to roam. There is no membership fee for use of the dog park. metroparkstoledo.com/explore-your-parks/middlegrounds-metropark

Glass City Metropark: This brand new metropark connects East Toledo to the mighty Maumee River. This park features a glass pavilion with rooftop plants and plazas, a sledding hill, walking paths, an event lawn that can accommodate 5000 people, a roller and ice skating trail, adventure playgrounds, water play features, picnic and party shelters, a kayak cove, a boardwalk, and the Market Hall building that will feature a year-round casual-dining restaurant called The Garden by Poco Piatti. The restaurant will serve lunch and dinner seven days a week. metroparkstoledo.com/explore-your-parks/glass-city-metropark

National Museum of the Great Lakes: Located in downtown Toledo, this museum tells the history and the importance of the Great Lakes through displays of photography, over 300 artifacts, audiovisual displays, and 40 hands-on interactive exhibits, which includes the 617-foot iron-ore freighter Col. James M. Schoonmaker Museum Ship and the historic Museum Tug Ohio. Yearly memberships are available. Hours of operation: Mon. – Sat., 10 am – 5 pm Sun., 12 pm – 5 pm. Closed Tues., Nov. 1 – April 30. This museum was voted second best attraction in Ohio by USA Today readers in 2017. nmgl.org

Metroparks Toledo: The Metroparks offer a “try-it paddling program” which offers the chance to explore scenic paddling locations on a kayak, a stand-up paddleboard, or canoe with a Metropark naturalist. Paddle Sports Class is also available for those who want to sharpen their paddle skills. metroparkstoledo.com

Wildwood Anglers: This family-owned and operated, full pro-line fly shop and adventure company offers all the fly fish gear and equipment a fisherman needs. Wildwood Anglers offers guided fly fishing day trips, private water trips, and overnight trips throughout the Great Lakes region. Private lessons and fly tying classes are available, as well as destination trips to Colorado, Idaho, Alaska, Quebec and Cuba. Visit WildwoodAnglers.com for more information.

Toledo Yacht Club: TYC is offering events that are open to the public this summer. Public events include: Country Night on Friday, June 23. Line dancing, dinner, and drinks will be available. $5 cover will get you 5 $1 drink tickets. Christmas in July Dock Party & Internal Poker Run on July 9. Live music, food, and pool access until dark. Prizes for the best decorated boat and the best poker hand will be given. Guests can bring a signature drink and snack to share from your boat or the pavilion. thetoledoyachtclub.com

North Cape Yacht Club: Adult Sailing Classes: For those who yearn to sail, NCYC offers sailing classes to adults 18 years and older. These classes are geared towards beginning and beginner-intermediate sailors. Three sailing sessions are offered between June and July and cost $250 for nonmembers and $150 for members. Classes run from 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm with four Tues. – Thurs. evening classes per session. North Cape is located only 9 miles north of Toledo in La Salle, MI. The yacht club says it is home to both national and world sailing champions. Sail Camp (youths 8 – 16 years of age): This camp is also open to nonmembers and is divided between different experience levels. From beginners to advanced levels (and everything in between) classes are small enough to provide personalized instruction. NCYC also offers a junior racing program and advanced racing clinics, which run periodically using nationally-recognized instructors. Visit ncyc.net for more information on classes.