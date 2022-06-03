CORRECTION: Crosby Festival of the Arts Ticket Prices

In the June editions of Toledo City Paper and MLiving Magazine, our calendar listing for the upcoming Crosby Festival of the Arts listed an incorrect price for tickets to the event.

Admission to the Festival will cost $12 per presale ticket and for seniors 60 and up, and $15 for general admission at the gate. Children 12 and under are free with an adult, and Metropark members can get two tickets at half price with a discount code from MP Member Services.

We regret the error. To purchase tickets, visit https://toledogrows.ticketspice.com/cfa-2022.