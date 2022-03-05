Centennial Terrace announces Summer Concert Series

The White Family Dealership’s Summer 2022 concert series will be held this summer at Centennial Terrace in Sylvania.

The first performance in the series is Canadian rock band The Guess Who. They’re best known for their bluesy, psychedelic rock hits from the 1960s-1970s and have produced numerous Top 40 hits including “These Eyes,” “Clap For the Wolfman” and “Hand Me Down World”. They will be joined by pop rock band Orleans.

The Guess Who is performing on May 28th at 7:30pm.. P1 reserved seats are $59.50, P2 reserved seats are $49.50, general admission advance tickets are $36 and day-of general admission tickets are $40.

The next group on the line-up is classic Motown group the Temptations, with a special feature from the Four Tops. Both groups got their start in the 1950s-1960s Detroit Motown scene and have continued their careers all over the country, touring their biggest hits.

The Temptations are performing on June 24th at 8:00pm. Tier 1 reserved seats are $65, Tier 2 reserved seats are $55, general admission reserved tickets are $36.00 and day-of general admission tickets are $40.

The next group in the concert series is Hotel California, an Eagles tribute band. They began performing in 1986 when the Eagles took a tour hiatus, and have since performed all over the world to perform for millions of fans of the Eagles.

Hotel California will be performing on June 25th at 8:00pm. All reserved seating is $27, advanced general admission is $23 and day-of general admission is $26.

The final group in the line-up is Get the Led Out, performing their Celebration of the Mighty Zep show. The Led Zeppelin tribute band bring a new modernization and intensity to the rock hits from the infamous band.

Get the Led Out will be performing on August 20th at 8:00pm. Advanced reserved tickets are $36, day-of reserved tickets are $38, general admission advanced tickets are $28 and day-of general admission tickets are $33.

All tickets are on sale now and can be purchased via phone from the Stranahan Box office at 419-381-8851, or online via etix.com!