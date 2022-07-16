Celebrate Christmas in July at the Zoo

The Toledo Zoo is hosting a Christmas in July event this month for attendees to have a small taste of the annual Lights Before Christmas event.

Between July 22-24, the Zoo will feature a smaller version of Lights Before Christmas where visitors can view a section of displays on the Zoo’s south side. Visitors will also hear holiday music typically played from November though the end of the year.

Visitors can also play glow-in-the-dark mini golf and build festive crafts, while the ProMedica Museum of Natural History, Aquarium and Reptile House will be accessible. The Nancy L. & Martin Davidson Barnyard will also be open for visitors.

There will also be an addition of meets and greets held at the zoo with a visit with Santa scheduled from 7-9 pm on July 22 and 23.

On July 24, there will be a 56Daze concert that will begin at 7:30 pm in the Toledo Zoo Amphitheater and will be free to the public.

The events are from 7-11pm, and the last admission is at 10 pm for visitors. Toledo Zoo members receive free admission while there is a fee charged for adults, children and seniors with parking not included within the admission price.

For adults over the age of 11, admission is $13. Children between the ages of two and eleven will be charged $11 admission, with children under two granted free admission. Seniors over the age of 60 will be charged $11 for admission and admission for parking is $10.

For more information about the Toledo Zoo’s Christmas in July event, visit www.toledozoo.org/christmasinjuly.