Bowling Green prepares for Tractor Pull, Festival and students’ return

As the summer winds down, Bowling Green, Ohio gets ready for its most eventful weekend of the year. From August 18-20, BG presents the 55th annual National Tractor Pull Championship, Firefly Nights Festival and the return of thousands of students to BGSU’s campus. These events make for a busy, and fun, few days in the town.

On Thursday, BG will become Pull Town, USA with the arrival of the biggest assembly of tractors yet. These powerful vehicles are expected to attract a massive crowd of over 60,000 people, setting a record for the nationally famous competition. The Wood County Fairgrounds is set to host the three-day five-session championship to decide the winning vehicle in each of the ten classifications.



There will be five to six pulls per session, showing attendees a variety of pulls, no matter when they come. For tractor pull enthusiasts, weekend passes are available to get in on every bit of action. Camping packages, with two passes included, can also be purchased to get the full Pulltown experience. BG is certain to be buzzing with excitement in one of its biggest events of the year. To buy tickets, reserve a campsite, or learn more about the NTPC, visit the official National Tractor Pull website.

Adding on to the activities, Friday evening will present the summer’s last Firefly Nights Festival. The nonprofit organization returned for 2022 with the goal of bringing together friends and neighbors to enjoy local vendors, music, and activities in the heart of Downtown BG. From 6-10 pm, community members can enjoy live music, shopping, food, outdoor games, and kid zones.

Finally, BGSU students will begin to move back onto campus and into town as they prepare for the fall semester. With so much happening, BG is a guaranteed spot to be in the upcoming weekend.