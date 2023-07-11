Book Notes: August 2023

Join the Silent Book Club

The Silent Book Club, a group of book lovers, meets one Saturday each month for about two hours. The first and last half hours are for visiting and chatting, but the middle hour is for silent reading. The group holds meetings at different restaurants, bars, or coffee shops and posts regular updates on Facebook. To join and learn the August and September book club dates, check out Toledo Silent Book Club on Facebook. Show up with whatever book you are loving right now.

Big Idea Book Group Reads “Black on Both Sides”

The Big Idea Book Group is a discussion group dedicated to diverse voices, perspectives and authors that aims to construct a meaningful conversation about anti-racism while embracing the diversity of the Toledo community. On Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm, the group will meet via Zoom to discuss “Black on Both Sides: A Racial History of Trans Identity” by C. Riley Snorton. To register or for more information, visit events.toledolibrary.org/event/8213981.

Kerry Trautman’s Book Launch & Reading

Author Kerry Trautman will head to Sam and Charlie’s White Hut Diner, 2344 Central Ave., on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 12 pm to 2 pm, for a reading from her new fiction book “Irregulars”. She’ll also read from “Unknowable Things,” her latest poetry collection.

Register by Aug. 24 to provide an accurate headcount. Also, a limited number of open mic slots are available, with a 5-minute limit with the theme of restaurants/bartending/waiting tables/food/cooking etc. To register, search “Irregulars” Book Launch Reading with Kerry Trautman on Facebook.