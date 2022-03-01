Big To Do – March 2022

The winter’s hottest party

Rock the night away and help some heroes find homes as the 2022 edition of the Denny Schaffer Winter Dance Party returns on Friday, March 25. Moved from its original date in January, the annual event is themed after both the music of the 80s and 90s (plan on wearing an appropriate outfit from either era). All proceeds will benefit Veterans Matter, an organization that works to move unhoused veterans into permanent, supported housing. Tickets start at $25. 8am-midnight. SeaGate Convention Centre, 401 Jefferson Ave. 567-698-7838. veteransmatter.org/denny

Bring your pot of gold

Get the Irish spirit and find plenty of great buys at Shamrocks and Shiplap, a shopping event presented by the Vintage Market on Sunday, March 13. Featuring over 100 vendors to choose from, with a wide variety of products, the event will offer everything from classic vintage items to new handmade wares like candles and jewelry. And hey, this is a St. Paddy’s event, so make sure to wear green and enter to win the cash prize raffle! $5. 10am-4pm. 3775 S. Custer Rd., Monroe, MI. theVintageMarketMi.com

Get your kilt on!

Kick off the St. Paddy’s season right with the Toledo Irish American Club’s annual St. Paddy’s Day and Kilt Contest event. Hosted by Earnest Brew Works, the fourth annual extravaganza will feature performances by the Toledo Firefighter Pipes and Drums, as well as Padrig’s Top Shelf. The main event, though, is the Kilt Contect, with the winner, decided by the audiences, earning an official sash. $10. 5:30-10pm. Earnest Brew Works, 25 S. St. Clair St. 419-343-8273. toledoirishamericanclub.com

Art and ales

Support local creators— of both beautiful artistic creations and some of the area’s finest beverages— at the Maumee Bay Brewing Company Craft Show on Sunday, March 6. Attendees can enjoy a sampling of Maumee Bay beverages while shopping with a variety of local artists. 10am-3pm. Maumee Bay Event Warehouse, 201 Morris St. 419-243-1302. Search “MBBC Craft Show” on Facebook.