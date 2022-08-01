Big To Do – August 2022

Rainbows, rainbows everywhere!

Pride is back! After two years of muted and modified variations of the event, Toledo Pride 2022 hosts a full weekend of celebrations beginning Friday, August 19 with a Kick-Off party at Promenade Park at 6pm. On Saturday, August 20, the Toledo Pride parade returns to Adams St. downtown, beginning at noon. The Pride Main Event follows at Promenade Park until 10pm. The festivities wind down on Sunday with the Big Rainbow Brunch Crawl (see Page 6 and 30 for details). For all the latest information on this year’s Pride events, visit

toledopride.com.

German American Festival returns

Prost! The German American Festival, the area’s largest and oldest ethnic festival, dating back to 1966, boasts music, beer, live entertainment and, of course, food. The 2022 GAF is scheduled for Friday, August 27 through Sunday, August 29 at Oak Shade Grove in Oregon. Events include a Stein-lifting competition, a soccer tournament, a Hummel look-alike contest and much, much more. $9 single day pass, $15 two day pass, $20 three day pass. 2pm-midnight. Also Friday, Aug. 26, 6pm-midnight, and Sunday, Aug 28, noon-8pm. Oak Shade Grove, 3624 Seaman Rd., Oregon. germanamericanfestival.net

Ready, set, Jeep!

Jeep aficionados from around the world will descend upon Toledo for a weekend of celebration as part of Jeep Fest 2022. First held in 2016, Jeep Fest has grown from a half-day of festivities to a three-day downtown event featuring a full parade, live music, a four-mile run, exhibits, vendors and, this year, a concert on Friday, August 12 with country music star Justin Moore. The party begins on Friday at noon with an Off-Road Course Welcome Party hosted by Monroe Superstore, and continues through Sunday, August 14 at 6pm. For the latest information, visit toledojeepfest.com.