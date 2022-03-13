Amazon Selects UToledo for Career Choice Program

The University of Toledo has been selected by Amazon as a partner for its Career Choice program. The program helps the company’s employees continue their education, receive certifications and upskill for future career success.

Amazon will now cover the cost of an hourly employee’s tuition, books and fees if the employees enrolled in one of UToledo’s 230 academic programs.

Collin Palmer, director of undergraduate admission at UToledo, says “The University of Toledo is proud to partner with Amazon to help its employees achieve their individual academic and career goals…We welcome opportunities like this to collaborate with business and industry leaders for the advancement of our region, Ohio and the nation.”

The program is now partnered with over 180 educators across the country and has an extensive selection process. Amazon ensures that the selected education partners are committed to helping their students with job placement, career planning and overall success.

Amazon is investing $1.2 billion into this program for further education of over 300,000 employees by 2025 with the goal to advance them into higher paying careers in the future. Along with college degrees, they are also covering the costs of industry certifications, English language proficiency education, high school diplomas and GEDs.

More than 50,000 students across the country have participated in the Career Choice program. Global program lead Tammy Thieman says “We’re committed to empowering our employees by providing them access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that’s with us or elsewhere. We have intentionally cultivated a partner network of third-party educators and employers committed to providing excellent education, job placement resources and continuous improvements to the experience.”

For more information about the program, visit Amazon’s Career Choice website.