Abortion rights march set for Mother’s Day at Goddard Field

A group of local organizers have announced a march in support of reproductive rights will be held on Mother’s Day at Goddard Field, across from the University of Toledo.

On Sunday, May 8 at Noon, the Mother’s Day March for Choice in Toledo, Ohio will be held at Goddard Rd. and Bancroft, 2801 Bancroft St., from noon to 2pm. The March is being organized by NOFA Indivisible, Toledo Indivisible, Toledo Abortion Center Escorts, Capital Care, Killjoy Luck Club and Toledo Persists.

The event has been organized in protest of the Supreme Court draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito that was leaked earlier this week, signaling that Roe v. Wade will be overturned.

“The consensus of the organizers and community members in attendance is that abortions are basic healthcare, that overturning Roe v Wade is unconstitutional pursuant to the 1st and 9th amendments, and that Congress must codify the right to abortion into law,” the organizations said in a press release.

Further events in support of reproductive choice are planned this month by Toledo Abortion Center Escorts, including Volunteer Training on May 12 and a Puzzle-A-Thon Fundraiser at Handmade Toledo being held on May 14. For more information on other upcoming events, visit the Toledo Abortion Center Escorts Facebook page.