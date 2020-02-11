Wine & Words Beer & Books night at Suburban Bottle

Go deep inside the issue of social justice with two of Lucas County’s poets laureate during Suburban Bottle’s monthly Wine & Words Beer & Books night. The book club will discuss the poetry collection Undocumented: Great Lakes Poets Laureate on Social

Justice with two of the poets represented in the book, Jim Ferris and Joel Lipman, both of Lucas County. Registration includes a copy of the book and a beverage.

$35 | 6:30-7:30pm | Tuesday, March 3

Suburban Bottle, 218 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg

419-931-9946 | Suburbanbottle.com