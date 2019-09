Grab your library cards! The long-awaited re-opening of the Toledo Public Library Main Branch will take place on September 28. After a year’s worth of renovations, the revamped building will feature increased public space, more computers, an enhanced children’s section, a new gallery and a new eatery.

Noon-5pm | Saturday, September 28

325 N. Michigan St. | 419-259-5200

toledolibrary.org | Free