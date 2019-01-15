TMA’s Art Book Club in January—’Maria: The Potter of San Ildefonso’

María Martínez is considered a legend for reviving ancient Pueblo pottery-making. Author Alice Marriott and illustrator Margaret Lefranc tell the history of Maria’s craft and the influence of her art among the people in San Ildefonso, New Mexico in their book Maria: The Potter of San Ildefonso. The craft of Southwestern Pueblo pottery has since become a national interest and is now practiced all over the world. TMA’s Art Book Club discusses the book at 5:30pm Tuesday, January 22. A gallery tour of Expanded Views: Native American Art in Focus, including a blackware jar by Martinez, will follow on Thursday, January 24.

Toledo Museum of Art | 2445 Monroe St

419-255-8000 | toledomuseum.org | Free