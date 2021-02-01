The historic pandemic— of the 18th century

The surprising role that an outbreak had in the eventual independence of the colonies will be the focus at Gathering Volumes on February 24. The book “The Fever of 1721” by Stephen Coss will be the subject of this month’s meeting of the bookstore’s History/Biography Book Club. The monthly event focuses on a variety of works and topics related to area and national history. “The Fever of 1721” tells the story of a smallpox pandemic and how the work of a Puritan preacher and a doctor helped shape the society that was and the America that would be. 7-9pm. 196 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg. 567-336-6188. gatheringvolumes.com