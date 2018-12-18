The book flood

Hailing from Iceland, Jólabókaflóð, otherwise known as the Christmas book flood, is a holiday tradition where people exchange books on Christmas Eve, and spend the night reading. Gathering Volumes brings this Icelandic tradition to the States by hosting their very own book flood. All are welcome, and those who attend should bring a wrapped, new or gently used book for the exchange. Give the gift of reading this year!





6-7pm Friday, December 21. Gathering Volumes, 196 E. South Boundary, Perrysburg. 567-336-6188. gatheringvolumes.com Free