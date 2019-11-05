Michael Gurian at St. John’s

Parenting expert Michael Gurian will be giving presentations on two of his books at St. John’s Jesuit High School and Academy. The first will be at the school’s open house, where Gurian will discuss his book The Minds of Boys about how to motivate, teach, and encourage young men. The second night is a discussion of Saving Our Sons at the Helping Boys Thrive Summit, along with his parenting podcast co-host, Pastor Tim Wright.

Open house is 3pm | Sunday, November 10 | Free

Thrive Summit is $35 | 9am-3pm | Monday, November 11

St. John’s Jesuit High School and Academy,

5901 Airport Hwy. | 419-865-5743 | sjjtitans.org