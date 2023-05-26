June 2023 Book Notes

Poetry Album Raises Awareness For Homelessness

A new poetry album, “The Unforgivable Gossamer Sadness,” written and spoken by local poet Mike Hackney and produced by local musician Scott Fish, was recently released raising awareness of homelessness. Album proceeds benefit Hackney, who was, himself, living at the Cherry Street Mission homeless shelter earlier this year. Fish organized a CD release party for the album, and thanks to the donations and purchased auction items, Hackney recently got the keys to a new apartment. To listen to the album, search Mike Hackney on Spotify.

University of Toledo Author Tours the Country

Dr. Kimberly Mack, a scholar of African American literature and American popular music at UT, is touring the country to promote her new book. Part of the 33 ⅓ book series, which contains a number of short books about individual albums by musical artists across time periods and genres., “Living Colour’s Time’s Up,” is 152 pages “reclaiming rock music as Black music” through the focus of the band’s sophomore album, “Time’s Up.” Mack’s book was one of 15 accepted out of 400 submissions. To read Dr. Mack’s book or learn more about the 33 ⅓ series, search the title on Amazon.com or visit Bloomsbury Academic’s website.