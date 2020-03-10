Join Sylvania Franciscan Village for Dinner and a Yousef Bashir book

Join the Sylvania Franciscan Village for this month’s Dinner and a Book event, featuring a discussion of Yousef Bashir’s memoir The Words of My Father: Love and Pain in Palestine. The book tells of Bashir’s experiences as a child in Gaza, as his father steadfastly believed in peaceful coexistence with Israel, even as Israeli soldiers occupied their home. Attendees can register and obtain a copy of the book at All Good Things Art and Gift Shop, or at the Sylvania Franciscan Village office.

$15, includes book and dinner

5-7pm | Tuesday, March 17

Regina Conference Room, 6832 Convent Blvd.

419-824-3515 | sylvaniafranciscanvillage.org