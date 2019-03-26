History and mythology junkies are sure to enjoy this reading and discussion led by Priscilla Vogelbacher, author of Hallowed Be Thy Name: Lucifer, Origins & Revelation. Vogelbacher makes connections between Mesopotamian gods and biblical stories found in Genesis while also exploring origin stories from multiple religions and cultures. Meet her and get your copy of the book signed.

2:30pm. Saturday, March 30. Gathering Volumes

196 E. South Boundary, Perrysburg. 567-336-6188. Gatheringvolumes.com Free