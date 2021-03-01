Gone but (now) not forgotten

Did you know that Sir Arthur Conan Doyle visited Toledo? How about Harry Houdini? Al Capone? Babe Ruth? The stories of how these (and many more) notables came to visit the our city can be found in Tedd Long’s new book Forgotten Visitors: Northwest Ohio’s Notable Guests. Inspired by learning that both Wyatt Earp and Bat Masterson had attended the Dempsey-Willard fight in 1919, Long’s book weaves an entertaining series of tales exploring how, when and why historical figures came here to visit. $24.95, University of Toledo Press.