From the assembly line to the bookshelf

Toledo author Dan Denton takes readers on a rollercoaster ride of emotion and memorable turns of phrase with his new novel $100-a-Week Motel, published by L.A.-based Punk Hostage Press. By day an auto worker at the Jeep Assembly Plant, Denton has lived and worked in Toledo for the past sixteen years. He’s published numerous poetry collections, as well as his own chapbooks through his indie publishing press Lunch Bucket Brigade. $100-a-Week Motel is available in paperback for $15 via Amazon.com.