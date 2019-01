Friends of the Library is hosting their first book sale of the year, from January 24-26. Shop gently used books in addition to CDs, DVDs, VHS, magazines, children’s books, cassette tapes and LP records. All proceeds directly benefit library programs. Item prices vary from 25 cents to $2.

4-7pm, Thursday (24) | 9am-4pm Friday and Saturday (25-26)

Friends of the Library Book Center | 1301 Reynolds Rd

419-259-5455 | toledolibrary.org/booksales