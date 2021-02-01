Former City official “Apologizes” in book form

An autobiography by a former City of Toledo official has been released with the provocative title “I Apologize: A Black Man’s Plea for Forgiveness.” Kenneth Spruce, who worked as the Manager of Business Retention and Expansion under the Jack Ford administration, wrote the book as both a memoir and a mea culpa for what Spruce views as his personal failings. In addition to his time in office, “I Apologize” looks back at Spruce’s decades-long political career, including his time running the Lucas County branch of Jesse Jackson’s 1984 presidential campaign. The Kindle edition of “I Apologize” can be purchased for $9.99 on Amazon.com.