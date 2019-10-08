Foodie Fiction with HeART

Join the HeART Gallery for a celebration of classic books that have food as a central part of their identity. Grouped together by genre — fiction, non-fiction, culinary, et al. — each book will be displayed alongside a sample of the food referenced within, making for a unique day of cuisine and conversation. The HeART Gallery will also feature a lunchtime speech from Nancy Pickens, RN, in a discussion of food and longevity.

$10 donation suggested | Noon-8pm | Thursday, October 17

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 428 N. Erie St.

419-243-4214 | heartgalleryandstudios.com