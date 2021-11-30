December BOOK NOTES

The impossible must be possible

Agatha Christie is the best-selling mystery author of all time, and “Murder on the Orient Express,” perhaps her most popular work, has been adapted numerous times for film, stage and screen. The Toledo Library’s Online Mystery Book Club will discuss this legendary novel as part of its monthly gathering on Monday, December 13 at 6pm. Starring the most famous of all Christie’s characters, Hercule Poirot, the book tells the tale of the famous detective trying to solve a homicide while trapped in a snowstorm on the famous train. Register to attend the meeting at events.toledolibrary.org.

Find (and meet) your new favorite writer

Remember how much fun book fairs were when you were a kid? How would you like to have that kind of fun again, and get the chance to meet some authors in person, too? The 2021 edition of the Writer’s Block Author Fair, Saturday, December 11 at Franklin Park Mall, will feature over 30 writers from the Toledo/ Northwest Ohio area. Discover new writers and support local creators all in one place. 11am- 5pm. 5001 Monroe St. Search “Writer’s Block Author Fair 2021” on Facebook. Free to attend.