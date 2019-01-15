Books on Tap—Toledo’s Latest Book Club

Toledo’s latest book club, Books on Tap, has expanded to three more locations— Kent group will be held at The Attic on Adams, Maumee held at Earnest Brew Works, and Sylvania at Inside the Five. This adult-only book club where members can enjoy a beer while discussing their thoughts on the book, meets once a month. Each group covers different titles, so check out the list at toledolibrary.org/librarygroups. Free