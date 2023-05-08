Book Notes May 2023: Round Barns history, Beer & Books in Perrysburg

Get Your Round Barns of America Book Signed

Fans of the “Round Barns of America & Historic Barns of Ohio” book can meet the author and get your book signed. Author and artist Robert Kroeger will head to the Wood County Museum on Wednesday, May 31 from 9am-1pm for a painting demo and a presentation. The book features paintings and stories of 75 round barns in 32 states ranging from the east coast to the Wild West. Ohio has 11 round barns featured in the book, which will be for sale in the museum gift shop. The event is free for members, $7 for non-members. 13660 County Home Rd., Bowling Green. 419-352-0967. woodcountyhistory.org.

Gathering Volumes’ Spring Hours, May Event

For those looking to support a community-based, independent bookstore, Gathering Volumes is open for business. With the updated spring hours, Gathering Volumes is offering carefully curated shelves of books and fun events for customers. In May, Gathering Volumes is offering a Wine & Words/Beer & Books night with author Anastasia Ryan, who penned the book “You Should Smile More.” This book club involves meeting the author and discussing the book. For anyone wanting to get involved with Gathering Volumes but unsure if they can make the May event, check out its website for more info on what books it’s featuring and upcoming events. 196 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg. 567-336-6188. gatheringvolumes.com.